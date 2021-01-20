Alabama surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 related deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has surpassed 6,000 COVID-19 deaths since the virus first appeared in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
ADPH’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 157 deaths on Wednesday with 6,283 deaths overall.
Alabama added 3,211 new cases of the virus with a seven-day average of 2,665. So far this week, 9,073 cases have been confirmed.
As of Wednesday, hospitals across the state were treating 2522 total inpatients, with a seven-day average of 2740.
Montgomery area hospitals are treating around 260 inpatients. Baptist reports it is treating 150 patients while Jackson reported treating 83 inpatients Tuesday.
