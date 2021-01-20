ASU volleyball team opts out of spring 2021 season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University volleyball team is spiking its 2021 spring season citing health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Increasing pandemic-related illnesses across the nation played a major factor in the student-athletes choosing to focus on training, said athletics department officials.
Even though all precautions were taken to ensure their health and safety, the student-athletes decided they would not participate in the spring and prepare for the fall season.
“We support the decision made by our volleyball student-athletes when it comes to their health and safety,” Alabama State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “The safety of our student-athletes will always be at the forefront of any decision that we make, and we will continue to support our student-athletes as we move forward to resuming competition in the fall.”
Athletics department officials said all other ASU programs will continue to compete as scheduled.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved