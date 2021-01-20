Capital city joins nation in remembering COVID-19 victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery joined the nation Tuesday night to remember the victims of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the Court Street Fountain, the Riverwalk Tunnel, and city hall displayed amber lights as a token to the lives lost.
Loss is something the Thomas’ siblings know too well. Jerald and Jonesha lost both of their parents to COVID-19 two weeks apart from each other.
“We’re truly grateful and thankful for the city of Montgomery just to do something like that because a lot of people, not only just our parents, have lost love ones through this pandemic,” Jerald Thomas said.
Their parents had been married for 52 years. While losing them both has been a struggle, the two say they have been able to get through this thanks to their father’s lessons.
“As siblings of that, he taught us to love one another and to carry on if this do happen, but we’re being strong about the situation because we understand death, and that’s what we were taught,” Thomas said.
Jerald and Jonesha want people to know that the pandemic is real, and they hope their strength will encourage other families.
“We want to let everyone know that God is still in control and remain faithful. It will be something hard to do, but as long as they know God got them, they can handle it,” Thomas added.
Montgomery has lost nearly 300 people to the virus since it first appeared in the state in March.
