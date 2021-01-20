Expansion coming to Pike Road Elementary School

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road Elementary School is about to get a little bigger. An expansion will soon get underway at the facility adjacent to the Waters on Avenue of Learning.
Pike Road Schools said Wednesday that the PRES project will including a 10-classroom addition, creating about 11,000 to 14,000 square feet of space, depending on the ultimate design that’s chosen.
PRES currently has 788 enrolled students, up by 41 in the last year. Officials said Pike Road Schools is the fastest growing system in Alabama the state and that the addition will give it room for future growth.
PRS will pay for the expansion through capital bond money given to each of the state’s school districts.
Construction is slated to start in May and be completed by June of 2022.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.