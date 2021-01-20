Former Alabama lawmaker Ed Henry receives last minute Presidential pardon

Court records report Henry offered three doctors a thing of value in exchange for referring their Medicare patients to his business. Instead of collecting $8.00 co-pays, doctors waived those co-pays and were reimbursed at a higher rate at $32.00, which brought in more than $200,000 for three physicians combined. Henry explained that he was unaware this was a crime. “The physicians were choosing to waive their co-pays, take care of the patients, and put the patients before the money,” Henry explained. “Apparently that is a crime. As I said in the courtroom, I’m acutely aware of it now and won’t get near that line again.”