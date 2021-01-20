Former Alabama lawmaker Ed Henry receives last minute Presidential pardon

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAFF) - Former Alabama lawmaker Ed Henry was one of the final people to receive a pardon from President Trump on the night before he left the White House.
Henry was sentenced to two years probation for aiding and abetting the theft of government property and paid a $4,000 fine. Henry’s pardon petition was supported by Senator Tommy Tuberville.
Henry represented Alabama’s 9th District in Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties from 2011 until 2018. He was also the co-chair of Donald Trump’s 2016 Alabama campaign team and a delegate for Trump in the 2016 Republican convention.
Prosecutors initially charged him with more than a dozen counts of money laundering, conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Many of those charges were dismissed when he pled guilty to a lone count of aiding and abetting the theft of government property.
Court records report Henry offered three doctors a thing of value in exchange for referring their Medicare patients to his business. Instead of collecting $8.00 co-pays, doctors waived those co-pays and were reimbursed at a higher rate at $32.00, which brought in more than $200,000 for three physicians combined. Henry explained that he was unaware this was a crime. “The physicians were choosing to waive their co-pays, take care of the patients, and put the patients before the money,” Henry explained. “Apparently that is a crime. As I said in the courtroom, I’m acutely aware of it now and won’t get near that line again.”
