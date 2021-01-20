Former Dothan superintendent seeking $584,000 from system

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - A former Dothan city school superintendent is seeking almost $600,000 she claims she is due from the system.
News outlets report Phyllis Edwards is threatening to sue the system unless it turns over the money. Edwards submitted a letter in September saying she planned to quit, and the board accepted her resignation about a week later.
Edwards’ attorney says she hadn’t actually quit, so the board owes her $584,000 in unpaid salary.
An attorney for the school system says Edwards resigned and has already been paid everything she’d due under her employment contract.
