Ivey extends ‘safer at home’ health order to March 5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will extend Alabama’s ‘safer at home’ health order to March 5 as the state continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ivey made the announcement Thursday in a news conference with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
This is a developing story, so continue checking back for updates.
This is Gov. 22nd supplemental SOE proclamation as it relates to COVID-19. Here is a general breakdown, according to the governor’s office, of what is included:
- Section 1: Extending the statewide “Safer at Home” health order. The proclamation extends the current state health order through 5 p.m. on March 5 but no substantive changes have been made to the order’s requirements.
- Section 2: Administration of municipal elections. The proclamation grants flexibility to municipalities conducting elections in recruiting poll workers and in administering poll-worker training. In so doing, it extends similar provisions issued for the Aug. 25, 2020 municipal elections to other municipal elections conducted during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
- Section 3: Administration of state elections. The proclamation grants similar flexibility in recruiting poll workers and in administering poll-worker training to probate judges conducting state elections (such as special legislative elections). As in the case of municipal elections, the proclamation extends election-administration measures that were previously issued for specific elections to other state elections conducted during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Ivey’s latest extension comes just before the health order was set to expire on Jan. 22.
Wednesday, Alabama added 3,211 new cases of the virus with a seven-day average of 2,665. So far this week, 9,073 cases have been confirmed.
ADPH’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported 157 deaths on Wednesday with 6,283 deaths overall.
