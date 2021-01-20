Names released after 1 killed in crash involving off-duty Macon County deputy

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released the name of a person killed in a two-vehicle crash that, according to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, involved one of his officers.
ALEA said the crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 80 at North Lake Street. That’s about a half-mile from Tuskegee.
Edwin D. Moss, 32, of Tuskegee was killed when the 2003 Hyundai Sonata he was a passenger in collided with a 2013 Ford-150 driven by Darian K. Locure, 47, also of Tuskegee, ALEA stated.
The driver of the Hyundai, Antonio M. Daniel, 38, of Tuskegee, was not injured, ALEA said.
Locure, whom Brunson said was off-duty at the time of the crash but driving an unmarked Macon County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family and friends, and also the officer’s family and friends,” Brunson said.
Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.