Montgomery police charge suspect in January robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in a January robbery case.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Marcus Brown, 27, is charged with first-degree robbery.
Coleman says the charges are related to an incident that took place around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the 5600 block of Calmar Drive. Brown was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Task Force.
Details surrounding the robbery have not been released.
