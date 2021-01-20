MPS mourns deaths of 2 employees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is mourning the loss of two of its employees.
MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones said Robert E. Lee High School assistant football Coach Dwayne Berry and Capitol Heights Middle Physical Education teacher Luscious Lane have died.
“As anyone can imagine, this is a difficult time for MPS. Coach Berry and Coach Lane were loved by the students and their school families. Our hearts and thoughts go out to their families,” shared MPS District Athletic Director Dr. Patrick Fenderson.
Jones said counseling and support services are being provided to students and staff.
The school system did not release any information on what caused the deaths of either employee.
