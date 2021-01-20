One man dead after Tuesday night shooting on Chester Ave. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is dead after a shooting on Chester Ave. in Opelika on Tuesday.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Chester Ave. on Jan. 19 in reference to someone being shot.
Once on scene, officers located an unidentified 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to East Alabama Medical Center before being taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he passed away from his injuries.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact investigators at 334-705-5220.
