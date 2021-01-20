A soaking rain to end the week, staying above average

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are monitoring two systems set to impact Central Alabama over the next week. The first arrives tonight and brings rain chances to the entire area Thursday, and lasts through Friday evening; the second arrives late Sunday and brings not only the chance of rain back up, but could even produce a few thunderstorms in time for Monday.
Moisture levels in the atmosphere are going up, and we are now dealing with a mostly cloudy sky. That will help keep us warm tonight... lows are only expected to dipper into the mid and upper 40s, which is milder than normal by January standards.
By sunrise tomorrow, we are already tracking a few isolated pockets of light rain. While our forecast has maintained a 60-70% chance of rain, that does not mean it pours each and every hour of the day. By the time we transition from morning into the afternoon/evening, showers will have grown in coverage but not necessarily in intensity.
We’ve again increased Thursday night’s rain chances to 90% and Friday’s rain chances to 80%. It’s important to note that the absolute best chance for widespread and steadier rain is Thursday evening through lunchtime Friday.
Rain chances fall through the day Friday as the front pushes south.
It’s also important to note that no thunderstorms, widespread heavy rainfall or severe weather are expected with this system.
Most of us will see a solid 1-1.5″ of rain by the time all is said and done.
A few totals of upwards of 2″ can’t be ruled out if rain falls a bit heavier than currently anticipated.
Conditions look drier for Saturday weekend with partly cloudy skies ahead of the second system we’re monitoring set to arrive Sunday and last into Monday. Details with that system are murky at best, but at least a chance of scattered showers exists late in the day Sunday through Tuesday morning.
The best chance of rain with that particular system looks to be Monday into Monday night, but that is not a “home run” chance by any means. There could even be some thunderstorm potential depending on how things set up.
There is some good news if you aren’t a fan of the clouds and rain we’ve got ahead...temperatures will be around or above 60 degrees each day through the first half of next week! In fact, upper 60s and lower 70s are now likely Monday and Tuesday!
