Suspect charged after man dies in Crenshaw County shooting

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after a shooting left another man dead in Crenshaw County.
According to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 18,000 block of Andalusia Highway after a report that someone had been injured in a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Xavius Young, who had been shot.
Young later died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Shortly after the shooting, deputies were given the description of the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and stop it at the intersection of Dozier Highway and North Main Street.
Savion Jones was detained during the traffic stop. He was taken to the Crenshaw County Jail and charged with Young’s murder, the sheriff’s office added.
No other details about the shooting have been released.
