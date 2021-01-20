Your guide to 2021’s best astronomy events, including some great meteor showers

October brings the Draconids and Orionids to our night sky. The former peaks on October 8th during the evening hours, and can produce a handful of meteors every hour. Rarely, the Draconids can put on an unforgettable show with well over 100 shooting stars visible every hour. The moon will not impact this year’s Draconids show. The Orionids then peak October 20-21. This shower can produce 10-20 meteors per hour, with the potential to overperform and produce as many as 50-75. The moon will be full, which means viewing during the early morning hours of October 21st will be difficult unless the shower produces some fireballs.