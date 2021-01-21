ADPH to remove vaccine supplies from providers who aren’t administering vaccine timely

More information from ADPH: Contrary to some reports, the number of unused doses from previous allocations does not affect the quantity of doses that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorizes for Alabama. ADPH is working with CDC to resolve data issues to ensure that Alabama receives credit for every dose administered in the state. The total number of vaccines administered is updated daily at alabamapublichealth.gov. To date, 184,618 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alabama. The federal government has not delivered all of its allocated doses to Alabama. A total of 446,150 doses of the 640,150 doses allocated to Alabama have been delivered. No vaccine doses in Alabama have been discarded, and allocations are population based so there is no advantage for residents of larger counties over smaller ones. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in nearly equal proportions in the state.