1 arrested after shooting on Montgomery’s Eastern Boulevard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a Montgomery afternoon shooting on the Eastern Boulevard, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Dewontis Groomster, 22, has been taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
The shooting happened around 2:15 in the 2800 block of Eastern Boulevard. Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.
MPD said Groomster was developed as the suspect and taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
He’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $160,000.
