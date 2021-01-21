Auburn man, arrested during riots said he went to D.C. to ‘support the patriots’

According to WATSON, WATSON and Person 1, WATSON’s friend, left Auburn, Alabama around 7:00 p.m. on January 5, 2021, and drove through the night to Washington, D.C., arriving around 6:30 a.m. on January 6, 2021. WATSON stated he went to Washington, D.C., to “support the patriots, support Trump, support freedom.” WATSON continued, “I guess the overriding thing for why we were Case 1:21-mj-00097-ZMF Document 1-1 Filed 01/17/21 Page 5 of 16 6 there that day is because they were certifying the fraudulent election that day, and so we, to protest that.” c. WATSON stated that after arriving in Washington, D.C., early in the day on January 6, 2021, he was by the Ellipse, the area south of the White House. According to WATSON, at some point, he saw others walking toward the U.S. Capitol and WATSON followed. WATSON worked his way to the front of the crowd at the stage which had been set up on the west side of the U.S. Capitol Building for the Presidential Inauguration. WATSON also stated that he had been following the schedule Alex Jones1 had promoted, which, according to Watson, directed others to meet at the Ellipse at 9:00 a.m. and then the U.S. Capitol at 1:00 p.m. to protest while Congress was certifying the Electoral College votes. d. WATSON stated he did not bring anything to the event, except a bottle of water. He further stated that he brought a taser with him, but left it in the car. e. WATSON stated that, at the law enforcement barriers at the U.S. Capitol, the crowd started chanting, among other things, that the law enforcement officers’ “oaths were to protect us, not them.” WATSON further explained, “I mean, it is to protect all of us, but not if they’re committing treason.” f. WATSON claimed that at one point, law enforcement officers began spraying tear gas and mace into the crowd. WATSON stated someone “on our side, just yelled, ‘Charge,’ and everybody starts going up to the left under the Inauguration g. WATSON stated he then approached the U.S. Capitol building and began banging on windows, “trying to get people to hear me.” After someone else in the crowd busted windows and the doors nearby, WATSON went into the U.S. Capitol building through a broken window. h. At some point after entry, WATSON stated that he arrived in a hallway with several other individuals from the crowd and encountered several law enforcement officers. WATSON stated that some of the individuals in the crowd that arrived with him had shields and batons and that one man had a spear and was dressed like a Viking. WATSON stated that, when they arrived in the hallway, “the police are freaking out because it looks like an armed crowd running in there and, at that point, was when I went straight up to the first cop and literally got on my knees and was like, ‘listen, I want to be peaceful here, we have to be peaceful here. I want to help you get these people peaceful so that we can have a conversation.”