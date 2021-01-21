Biden to sign virus measures, requires mask use to travel

This means that any efforts to reopen the economy will hinge on how quickly lawmakers act on the $1.9 trillion package proposed by Biden, which includes separate planks such as $1,400 in direct payments to people, a $15 minimum wage and aid to state and local governments that some Republican lawmakers see as unnecessary for addressing the medical emergency. The Biden plan estimates that a national vaccination strategy with expanded testing requires $160 billion, and he wants another $170 billion to aid the reopening of schools and universities. The proposal also calls for major investment in scientific research to track new strains of the virus, amid concern that some may spread more easily and also prove harder to treat.