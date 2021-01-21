2 children taken from N.Y. town foster home found in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two children who were taken from their foster home in Greece, New York are safe after they were found in Montgomery.
The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed the children were found in Montgomery and are safe. Authorities said more information will be released Thursday.
The NBC affiliate in Rochester, New York reports that the 5-year-old and 3-year-old siblings were taken by two men in ski masks Monday night. WHEC reports that their foster mother and two other kids were duct taped together.
Police reportedly tracked a locally rented car to Alabama and found the children hidden under a blanket in the car on Wednesday.
One person is in custody. Police are looking for their father for questioning but are not calling him a suspect.
