Doctor shares second vaccine dose experience

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who might be getting the second dose of the vaccine could see more of a reaction than they experienced with the first.
The second dose of the vaccine gives the person the full protection, and it can affect some people more intensely than others.
We spoke to Dr. Joy Henningsen when she got her first shot a few weeks ago, and she has now received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
She was among the 300,000 healthcare professionals eligible under the first phase of vaccine distribution.
After the first shot, she felt completely fine, even working out the next day.
12 hours after the second shot, she says she experienced mild symptoms.
“2-3 in the morning, I woke up with a 102 fever and chills, alternating cold and hot, had a little bit of a headache, woke up and definitely felt a little better the next day,” she said.
She says her symptoms lasted about two days, but she would do it again in a second.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.