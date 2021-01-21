FBI, Huntsville Police offer $18,000 reward to find suspect in synagogue vandalisms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - FBI Birmingham Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. and Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray held a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr., and Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray announced rewards totaling $18,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for the vandalizations of the Etz Chayim Synagogue on April 9, 2020, and the Chabad of Huntsville on April 10, 2020.
The FBI is providing a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers is offering a separate reward of $1,000, and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is offering a separate reward of $2,000.
This reward campaign will include digital billboards that will be displayed across north Alabama and southern Tennessee.
In the early morning hours of April 9, 2020, the Etz Chayim Synagogue, on Baily Cove Road was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti.
The following day, in the early morning hours of April 10, 2020, the Chabad of Huntsville on Parkhill Road SE was vandalized with similar anti-Semitic graffiti.
Surveillance camera footage indicated that the vandalisms were done by the same person.
The individual walked with a pronounced, distinct limp and appeared to have a prosthetic left leg. The individual may have been driving an early model Toyota Prius, light in color.
Prior to the vandalizations, on April 4, 2020, the individual was seen walking on residential streets near the Chabad of Huntsville in the Blossomwood neighborhood.
Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding the possible identity of this individual or these incidents, please contact the FBI’s Birmingham Division, Huntsville Resident Agency at (256) 539-1711 or the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 427-7009. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
