Montgomery homicide suspect arrested in south Alabama
Pierre Woods, sought in connection to the Nov. 5 homicide of Joshua Thompson, 27, was arrested Tuesday in Escambia County. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | January 21, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 10:05 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery homicide suspect has been arrested in south Alabama, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Pierre Tremore Woods, 27, was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force without incident on Tuesday.

Investigators believe Woods is responsible for the death of Joshua Thompson, 27, whose body was found on Nov. 5 at the river bridge at U.S. Highway 31 between Montgomery and Prattville.

A motive for the homicide is not clear. Thompson was Montgomery’s 53rd homicide victim of the year.

