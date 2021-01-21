Montgomery homicide suspect arrested in south Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery homicide suspect has been arrested in south Alabama, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Pierre Tremore Woods, 27, was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force without incident on Tuesday.
Investigators believe Woods is responsible for the death of Joshua Thompson, 27, whose body was found on Nov. 5 at the river bridge at U.S. Highway 31 between Montgomery and Prattville.
A motive for the homicide is not clear. Thompson was Montgomery’s 53rd homicide victim of the year.
