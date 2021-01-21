One person dead following vehicle collision on U.S. Hwy. 80 in Macon Co.

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident Tuesday in Macon County, Alabama.
The accident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 80 at North Lake Street, approximately one-half mile east of Tuskegee.
32-year-old Edwin Moss of Tuskegee was killed when the car he was a passenger in collided with a Ford F-150. Moss was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car that Moss was in was not injured.
The driver of the F-150 was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The accident is under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.
