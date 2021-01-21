Park Crossing High School coach dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is mourning the loss of one of its employees.
On Thursday, the school system announced the death of Park Crossing High School coach DeCarlos Perkins.
“We’re experiencing quite a bit of sorrow right now, and we’re sending our thoughts, love, and support to Coach Perkins’ family. He will be deeply missed not only at his school but throughout the district. I’m asking our community to support the families that have lost loved ones,” Superintendent Ann Roy Moore said in a statement.
The cause of death was not disclosed.
This was the third employee death announced by Montgomery Public Schools this week. Robert E. Lee High School assistant football coach Dwayne Berry and Capitol Heights Middle physical education teacher Lushers Lane also died.
Counseling and support services are available for students and staff.
