Prattville ID theft suspect sought by police

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft.
According to CrimeStoppers, police were made aware of the incident Sunday when the victim reported fraudulent charges to their debit card.
The victim’s bank notified them of the charges, CrimeStoppers said, even though the card was still in the victim’s possession.
Investigators said security video at an area business shows the suspect using the victim’s card to make purchases in the self-checkout. The suspect then got into a dark colored vehicle before leaving the parking lot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).
