Prattville pastor dies from COVID-19

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) -The COVID-19 virus has claimed the life of a church pastor in Prattville, leaving the congregation stunned and surprised.
Seasons Church pastor Joey Fine died Wednesday shortly after noon at Prattville Baptist. He was only 48 years old.
Fine contracted the coronavirus around New Year’s and never recovered. Today, the church remembers.
“Bigger than life. That’s the best way to describe it. His love and passion for the community, the kids, the adults. His wife and I were talking today; he was just larger than life. I do know he did have some lung issues, which was unrecoverable and again due to COVID and was unable to heal. The best way to say is we’re devastated and the thing that we’ve been praying hard and looking for hope. Jesus is our hope and so we’ve had several prayer services either here or on-line,” said friend and fellow pastor Rev. TJ Conwell.
The church has around 100 active parishioners. Funeral arrangements are still in the works.
Seasons Church will celebrate its 10th year anniversary this year, according to Conwell.
