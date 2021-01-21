Regions Bank offers help managing money, becoming ‘financially fit’

“A financial plan, not only for your bills but for your extra money, your disposable income, because that’s really where we see the opportunity. It’s not that I can’t keep up with when my bills are due. Again, it’s running into Starbucks, or going into Walmart, or going to grab fast food for lunch or dinner. Those are the things that really do get us off track,” Hendricks said. “Then secondly is credit, you know, credit is the key to everything. And the higher your credit score is, then the more willing the banks or financial institutions are to lend to you. And again, your rate is lower. So the higher the credit score, the lower the rate, and the lower your payments are every month. So I think those two things really feed into each other. "