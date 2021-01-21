The first of three rain systems impacting us today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first of three systems set to impact Central Alabama over the next week is currently bringing scattered, light showers and areas of drizzle to us. These are expected to continue off-and-on throughout the day with highs in the lower 60s.
While our forecast shows a 60% chance of rain, that does not mean it will be raining all day long. And there will be locations that don’t see much more than a few raindrops, if that. The rain coverage will not be widespread today, nor is anything more than light rain expected.
Rain will become more widespread and fall at a light to moderate clip from just after dinnertime tonight to lunchtime Friday. This will lead to a nice soaking rain for just about everyone. It does appear as though the heaviest rain may favor areas south of U.S. 80/I-85.
Rain chances will back off and things will become lighter and much more scattered through the day Friday as the front pushes south. Highs will fall shy of 60° north of Montgomery, with highs into the lower 60s the farther south you are.
Most of us will see a solid 3/4″ to 1 1/2″ of rain by the time all is said and done, but there will be no flooding, thunderstorms or severe weather with this system.
Conditions look nice and dry for Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees. This is ahead of the second system we’re monitoring set to arrive Sunday and last through Monday night.
The best chance of rain with that particular system looks to be Monday late afternoon into Monday night. There could even be some thunderstorm potential courtesy of warmer air and higher moisture content.
Right now we are not anticipating a severe threat, but this system does have the potential to produce some strong storms. We are watching it.
We will be dry again Tuesday before another system could bring rain Wednesday.
How about temperatures? If you aren’t a fan of the cold weather, you should enjoy the next week. Temperatures will stay in the 60s through this weekend, then jump into the 70s to start next workweek.
We also don’t have any “cold” mornings in the forecast outside of Saturday morning’s upper 30s and lower 40s. Other than that, our low temperatures over the next week will be mild. That means no frost or freeze concerns unless you’re closer to Birmingham Saturday morning.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.