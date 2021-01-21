Some railroad crossings in Montgomery, Pike counties to close for repairs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some railroad crossings in Montgomery and Pike counties will soon be closed for maintenance and repair work, according to CSX Transportation.
The temporary closures will require the rerouting of some traffic. Detour signs will be in place.
CSX officials say each crossing will be closed for two to five days, depending on the maintenance work that needs to be done.
Montgomery County:
- CR 65/E. Sprague Junction Road (between Dead End Road and Sprague Lane) closing around Feb. 23.
Pike County:
- S. 3 Notch St / AL-15 (between Montgomery Street and Williams Street) closing around March 3
- Youngblood Street (crossing at Market Street, near S. Oak Street) closing around March 3
- Love Street (crossing closest to Market Street) closing around March 3
- E. Church Street (crossing closest to Market Street) closing around March 3
- E. Walnut Street (between N. Market Street and N. Brundidge Street) closing around March 3
- AL-223 (crossing right off of Hwy 29) closing around March 8
All the dates for the repairs are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen conditions, officials said.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.