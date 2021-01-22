After 4 deaths, AEA urges MPS safety guideline reevaluation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Education Association is now urging the Montgomery Public Schools system to reevaluate its safety guidelines following the deaths of four MPS employees in just a 48-hour period.
“The ongoing pandemic has unconscionably impacted Montgomery’s community – including its school system,” the AEA said in a statement. “With Montgomery being an unfortunate victim of the increased number of COVID-19 educator deaths, it is truly a time to be safe than sorry.”
To be clear, the exact causes of each MPS employee’s death has not been officially released, but AEA added “whether these deaths are strictly related to COVID-19 or other underlying conditions, a loss of life cannot be regained or properly compensated.”
Now, AEA is calling on the school system and MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore to allow remote teaching and learning through February. It’s also calling on MPS officials to limit all school sporting events to school officials, athletes, coaches, and immediate family members only.
And it’s calling on the Alabama Department of Public Health to make COVID-19 vaccines more available to school employees who want them.
The teachers organization said it would will help to insure teachers and students are safe “but will not hesitate to insist schools be required to go to remote teaching and learning when necessary.”
Robert E. Lee High School assistant football coach Dwayne Berry, Capitol Heights Middle physical education teacher Lushers Lane, Park Crossing High School coach DeCarlos Perkins, and Booker T. Washington Magnet High School music teacher Leslye Ames have died.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to MPS for reaction to the AEA’s requests.
