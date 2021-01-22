Alabama adds 2,881 COVID-19 cases Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state added over 2,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The ADPH COVID-19 Dashboard shows 2,881 new cases with a seven-day average of 2,564. Thursday’s numbers bring this week’s total new cases of COVID-19 so far to 11,954.
The state reported 96 deaths on Thursday. There have been 6,379 deaths since the virus first appeared in Alabama.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have declined from 2,798 on Monday to 2,478 and down from a high of more than 3,000 earlier in the month. The current seven-day average is 2,740 inpatients per day.
Montgomery-area hospitals are treating 205 inpatients. Baptist Health’s three facilities reported 133 inpatients Thursday, while Jackson Hospital reported 72.
According to the dashboard, 202,643 vaccines have been distributed statewide. There have been 446,150 vaccine doses delivered to Alabama and 640,150 doses allocated to Alabama.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.