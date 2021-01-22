Alabama launches website to ‘build better families’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – A new state website will help Alabamians have better access to state agencies, services and non-profit organizations they need to build strong families, according to the governor’s office.
Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey partook in an event to launch the Alabama Family Central website.
Ivey was joined by members of the Children’s Cabinet, representatives with the Alabama Partnership for Children and others.
“Alabama Family Central will assist Alabama citizens to continue to build strong healthy families by ensuring parents and children in our state have access to crucial information and resources from numerous state agencies, service providers and non-profit organizations,” Ivey said.
The governor’s office said the new website will provide families with a tool to easily navigate and find links to various support that they may need.
This website is the state’s first-ever single platform for families to access services and programs such as childcare, education, family services and health services, according to the governor’s office.
