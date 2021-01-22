Alabama National Guard soldiers returning from inauguration duty

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the state’s National Guard soldiers activated for President Joe Biden’s inauguration will soon be home.
There were 750 Alabama soldiers sent to Washington, D.C. at the request of Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau.
Ivey’s spokeswoman, Gina Maiola, said all 750 soldiers have fulfilled their orders and are set to return home Sunday.
“Governor Ivey commends them for their commitment to our country and for their willingness to always step up when needed,” Maiola said.
