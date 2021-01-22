Child rescued from Wetumpka ravine

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Children playing in a wooded area of a Wetumpka subdivision found themselves in a dangerous situation Thursday afternoon when one fell into a deep ravine.
Redland Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Lambrecht said the children were playing at a large culvert that goes down to the bottom of a ravine. Thursday’s weather made the area particularly dangerous, however.
Lambrecht said those playing in the area usually stop at the bottom of the culvert, but with wet weather, one boy slid off the culvert and into a hole he estimated to be about 20 feet deep.
Multiple first responders from Redland VFD responded to the scene, as did several from the Wetumpka Fire Department and Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, the chief said.
The scene was on the back edge of the Stonegate subdivision. That’s located off Dozier Road.
“He was a lucky young man,” the chief explained, adding it was already getting dark when the incident happened and was dark by the time the victim was pulled to safety at the top of the hill.
In all, the injured child’s ordeal lasted about 40 minutes.
Lambrecht said he wasn’t sure of the exact injuries, but the 12-year-old was transported to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
“It was a terrible situation,” Lambrecht said. “We’re just fortunate that it turned out the way it did. It could have been a tragedy.”
