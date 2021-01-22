Coast Guard awards $200M contract to Troy helicopter plant

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky plant in south Alabama is about to get a lot busier thanks to an order placed by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The USCG has awarded a $200 million contract to the company, which will get to work building 25 new hulls for the MH-60T helicopter at its Troy facility.
Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., praised the decision, saying it will allow for the lifesaving helicopters to be flown a minimum of 10 more years while also securing work for those in Troy.
“The Coast Guard’s announcement regarding the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters highlights Troy’s first-class workforce and proven track record,” Sen. Shelby said. “Not only does this contract provide additional work for Sikorsky’s Troy facility and its employees, but it ensures the Coast Guard is able to meet its operational needs and requirements.”
The plant, which supports around 400 employees, provides maintenance and repair work on the helicopters. When needed, those employees can also replace the hull of the aircraft, which is essentially the helicopter’s shell and frame.
Shelby, who until recently was the chair of the power Senate Appropriations Committee when Republicans controlled the chamber, has helped increase funding to the USCG each of the last three years to replace the hulls on its fleet of MH-60s.
