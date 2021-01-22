1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on US 231 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Pike County Friday morning.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the crash happened around 4:10 a.m. when a 1998 Toyota 4Runner, traveling south on U.S. 231 in the northbound lane, collided with a 2008 Ford Edge head-on.
The crash happened near mile marker 60, which is south of Troy.
The driver of the Toyota, Andrew Keith Baker, 42, of Jack, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
ALEA said following the initial collision, a commercial vehicle hit the Ford. The driver of that vehicle was taken to a south Alabama hospital for possible life-threatening injuries.
No further information about the wreck could be released as ALEA continues to investigate.
Editors Note: This article has been updated to reflect the victim’s name, correct age and hometown. Information initially provided by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was inaccurate.
