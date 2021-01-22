Next six weeks critical in fight against COVID-19 says head of AL Hospital Assoc.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As COVID-19 numbers slowly start to improve in Alabama, experts say these next few weeks could be crucial to whether our state keeps improving or starts sliding again.
The CDC is predicting the new COVID variant could be the dominant strain in the U.S. by March.
While the variant has not shown up yet in Alabama, health leaders say it’s probably knocking on our door with cases of it in nearby states. That’s why the head of Alabama’s Hospital Association says it’s important to get as many people vaccinated as possible in the next six weeks to try and slow the spread.
Even though cases and hospitalizations are starting to decline in Alabama, Dr. Don Williamson says not is not the time to let your guard down.
“We’ve got a window between now and sometime in March to get as much vaccine into as many people as we can to reduce the risk of transmission and to minimize the impact on hospitals,” Dr. Williamson said.
The vaccine rollout in Alabama is slow so hopefully by March we’ll have more of it into arms because this new variant spreads more rapidly than the current strain.
