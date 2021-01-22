Showers now, dry Saturday, then two more systems next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a dreary day, the occasional rain shower will remain possible through the rest of this evening. Tonight, we dry out! The dry weather lasts only briefly, however...
First things first, showers will come to an end tonight, but patchy fog will develop. The fog could be dense in areas, so be aware if out early in the morning!
Conditions look nice and dry for Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.
Then, another system brings the possibility for rain as early as Sunday...
Showers are possible Sunday, but the best chance of rain looks to be on Monday - particularly late in the afternoon and at night.
Right now we are not anticipating a severe threat late Monday, but this system does have the potential to produce some stronger storms if things come together. Because of this, we’re watching it a little closer.
Skies will be dry again Tuesday, then another system moves in Tuesday night. Rain and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday.
As for temperatures, it’s a bit of a rollercoaster. This weekend will be cool in the lower 60s, but temps will jump into the 70s on Monday. Behind that, temperatures will gradually fall down through the 60s again.
