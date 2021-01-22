State works to expedite vaccinations despite supply shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state added 3,551 cases on Friday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The ADPH COVID-19 Dashboard shows a seven-day average of 2,651 and 15,505 new cases so far this week. The state also reported 107 deaths Friday, with 6,486 deaths since its first COVID case was announced in March.
While the number of new Alabama cases appears to be dropping, ADPH is still working to speed up the vaccination rollout.
According to ADPH, the state receives around 50,000 to 60,000 doses of vaccine each week. While the state has over 800 providers who can administer vaccines, it does not have enough vaccine to go around.
“It simply has to do with the supply of vaccines we get,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said.
Harris explained the allocation is also based upon the state’s population, not how many vaccines have been administered.
Harris says ADPH looks at a federal database called Tiberias that pulls together demographic data. This data then shows where those who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine reside in the state. Once that is determined, the providers in those areas receive the vaccine.
“It’s based on the data that we get from the federal government about which populations are in which parts of the state, depending on what our priority groups are,” Harris added.
During a news conference Thursday, Harris said the state is surveying providers to determine what supply they have remaining and, if necessary, reallocate unused supply to places that need it.
Each provider will be given a week to administer the shipment they’ve gotten. If they do not, the state will decide on whether the vaccine should be sent somewhere else.
When asked about the state’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines compared to the amount administered, Harris explained that the number includes the first doses and the second dose.
Harris said the state does not have the second dose physically. It is shipped at a later date.
Harris said ADPH is also redesigning the COVID-19 dashboard. The updated dashboard should give more information on how many Alabamians have received first and second doses and demographic breakdowns on who is taking the vaccine.
So far, Harris said 95,831 people had received their first dose, and 28,040 have received their second dose.
