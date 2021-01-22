Third generation nurse vaccinates her mother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A call to serve the community reaches three generations for a Birmingham family.
Haley Fullman is an undergraduate student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing, and a third generation nurse.
Fullman’s grandmother vaccinated people during the polio outbreak and would always be the nurse to vaccinate her own children when it was time for their annual shots. Fullman’s mother went on to become a nurse anesthetist.
And in December Fullman was able to vaccinate her mother with the COVID-19 vaccine. Fullman volunteered to help administer the vaccine when nursing students and faculty were asked to join frontline health care workers in the fight against COVID-19.
“When I learned of the opportunity to help in the hospital, I jumped at the chance,” Fullman said. “Not only would I be able to help people, but I would also gain hands-on experience. It was too good an opportunity to pass up.”
Lisa Fullman, Haley’s mother and the assistant perioperative director for Children’s of Alabama South Outpatient Surgery and the chief nurse anesthetist, says she was proud of her daughter for wanting to answer the call to serve.
“In 30 or 40 years from now, she can look back and say she had a hand in a historic moment,” Lisa Fullman said. “I told her I thought she would be glad she did.”
Lucy Putnam, RN, Lisa’s mother and Haley’s grandmother, was a nurse for more than 30 years who worked for American Cast Iron Pipe Company. When the opportunity arose for Haley Fullman to vaccinate her mother, they were both eager to make it happen.
“I was excited to give it to her,” Haley Fullman said. “I gave it to her on my first day in the COVID clinic. I had given a few before my mom came, so she was not my first. I wanted to do my best job possible. I made sure I did everything I was taught.”
“She did a great job,” Lisa Fullman said. “It didn’t hurt at all! I was so proud of her. I told her, ‘you did a great job, and I didn’t know what to expect.’”
