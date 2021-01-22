UPDATE: Victims ID’d in deadly shooting on Sandfort Rd. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people are dead following a shooting on Sandfort Road in Phenix City Thursday.
Phenix City police responded to the 900 block of Sandfort Road in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived to the scene, they found two males dead at the location.
The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Daven Lindsey and 24-year-old Dadrion Trotman, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. They were pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m.
Police say a person of interest has been detained for questioning.
The victims’ bodies will be sent to Montgomery for autopsies.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.