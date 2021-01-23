Cartoonist Ron Campbell dies at 81

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ron Campbell, Australian artist, animator, cartoonist, author and director, has died. He was 81.
Campbell’s business partner Scott Segalbaum announced his death.
“Ron was a dear friend and my business partner for over a decade,” Segalbaum said in a statement. “His death leaves a huge void.”
Campbell helped make cartoons from 1958 to 2008. He was behind the animation for cartoons from “Scooby-Doo, Where are You!” and “The Jetsons” to “The Flintstones.”
He also drew “The Smurfs,” “Rugrats,” “Yellow Submarine” and “Ed, Edd n Eddy.”
In February 2020, Campbell made a stop in Montgomery for a for a pop art show.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.