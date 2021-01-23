Rain returns soon...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds have returned to the sky, and rain chances are now working their way towards us as another system approaches. Though rain chances are in the forecast today, it won’t be a washout by any means. There is no need to cancel outdoor plans, as any showers that do develop later in the day will be isolated or scattered at best. However, it’s won’t be as nice as yesterday with mostly cloudy skies.
The better chance of rain arrives Monday. A few showers are possible earlier in the day, but the bulk of the rain will arrive that night.
Right now we are not anticipating a severe threat late Monday, but this system does have the potential to produce some stronger storms if things come together. Because of this, we’re watching it a little closer.
Once the front passes through our area, it will stall somewhere near the Gulf Coast. Then, the rain will lift right back into Alabama as a warm front - this looks to happen as early as Tuesday now.
Widespread rain and the perhaps a few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday.
Beyond that, we dry out and temperatures drop back into the 50s to end the workweek.
