Rain returns soon...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds have returned to the sky, and rain chances are now working their way towards us as another system approaches. Though rain chances are in the forecast today, it won’t be a washout by any means. There is no need to cancel outdoor plans, as any showers that do develop later in the day will be isolated or scattered at best. However, it’s won’t be as nice as yesterday with mostly cloudy skies.