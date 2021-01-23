Montgomery podiatrist encourages others to get COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Local podiatrist Dr. Ace Anglin says he took the COVID-19 vaccine because he wanted to live.
He got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 18 and received the second dose on Jan. 8.
Anglin also says seeing other physicians getting the vaccine also encouraged him to get vaccinated.
“I knew we had something when high-profile physicians were signing up for it. I been practicing 25 years and that’s my first time seeing physicians volunteer,” Anglin said.
Alabama is currently in Phase 1a of the vaccination process, only vaccinating health care workers, long-term care patients and first responders for right now.
“The same common theme is we never have as much as we would like to do, there’s just not enough to go around,” State Health Officer Scott Harris said.
Anglin says many of his patients’ conditions put them at high risk and that is why he is encouraging them to get the vaccine when it becomes available and not be fearful.
“One of the most common things you would hear is what about the physician in south Florida who died, and I always say this to my patients, that’s very unfortunate any deaths or any side effects but we’re looking at one person compared to over 400,000 deaths from the actual, so I think we need to be careful about the hysteria,” Anglin said.
Anglin encourages people to do your research and to talk with your physician before getting the vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.