75 girls compete in first-ever AHSAA Girls Wrestling State Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lex Araujo is the only female on Hoover’s wrestling team and on Saturday, she says she could never have prepared herself for what she experienced.
“It felt so good, it was such a surreal feeling being surrounded by everybody,” Araujo said.
Araujo was one of the first wrestlers to take the mat in the first-ever AHSAA girls wrestling state championships at Hoover High School.
“I was nervous, I was nervous since yesterday, but I’m truly grateful to be here and I’m so excited we finally have a state tournament and to be part of it is just amazing,” she said.
75 girls competed in 11 different weight classes for the chance to win a state championship, but all agreed on one thing, Saturday was about more than a medal.
“I hope this event will encourage other people to come out and try out wrestling because it’s a lot of fun,” said Thompson wrestler Lynleigh Weltzin.
“It’s amazing, I’ve been waiting for this day for forever. I knew this day would come where girls could experience how good it feels to pin another and win,” said Spark Park wrestler Yasmine Oliveira.
As these girls wrestle their names into the history books, they’re pinning more than just their opponent.
