Increasing clouds and rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a fairly warm and mostly dry day, the weather is now changing! Overcast skies have taken over and light showers are drifting through parts of central Alabama.
More scattered showers are possible tonight, but not everyone will see rain. Overnight lows will stay very mild in the middle 50s.
A few scattered showers are possible Monday morning and afternoon. It will also be windy with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Then, a cold front will bring more rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms Monday night.
Right now, we are not anticipating a severe threat late Monday, but this system does have the potential to produce some stronger storms if things come together. We’re watching it closely and encourage you to check back in tomorrow for the newest update on this.
Once the front passes through our area early Tuesday, it will stall somewhere near the Gulf Coast. Then, it will lift north again as a warm front. Southerly flow will bring rain chances right back into Alabama Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday as a cold front approaches and sweeps through the state.
Behind that front, we dry out and temperatures drop back into the 50s to end the workweek.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.