Longtime lawman Mike Gillis passes away

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mike Gillis, a well-known law enforcement officer in the Wiregrass, passed away Saturday from complications related to COVID-19.
Gillis, of Samson, has served in a variety of roles through the years including time as an Alabama State Trooper and an investigator with the Alabama Bureau of Investigation. He was also very active in Samson and Geneva County serving the community in various capacities over the years.
He was a member of the Alabama National Guard fighting the war on terror in Iraq, a former member of the Geneva County Board of Education and worked with Samson Fire and Rescue through the years.
In March of 2009, Gillis responded to reports of a shooting in Samson. He intercepted a vehicle driven by Michael McLendon headed to Geneva. Gillis, while under heavy gunfire, was able to provide other law enforcement critical information that led to the shooter being stopped before he could take additional actions.
The shooting is one of the deadliest in Alabama history. For his efforts, Gillis was presented an Award of Valor by United States Attorney Leura Canary.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.