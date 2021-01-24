Memorial service held for early civil rights supporter Jean Graetz

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A memorial service was held in remembrance of civil rights pioneer Jean Graetz Sunday.
The service was held at the historic First Baptist Church in Montgomery.
Graetz graduated from Alabama State University at 85-years-old with a degree in education. ASU’s Janice Franklin said the university wishes to honor Graetz for her legacy.
“Mrs. Graetz had a very sweet, humble spirit. And she was a partner to her husband, Rev. Robert Graetz and just received everyone and worked quietly on behalf of equality for all,” Franklin said.
Franklin said Graetz is remembered as someone who moved the world.
Graetz died in December. She died less than three months after the death of her husband, Robert Graetz. He was a key player in the Montgomery bus boycott.
