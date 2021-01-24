Montgomery residents share thoughts on new presidential administration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some people believe the Biden-Harris administration is a fresh start for the country, and they are looking forward to what the new administration will bring.
Local barber Shun Harris says he hope the new administration brings change to communities by supporting more Black owned business.
“I’m not talking about the ones that already established the big corporations support, but the small Black businesses because small Black businesses are the cornerstone of the community,” Harris said.
He also hopes this administration will bring more conversations that will which will bring understanding.
“Just as a whole, let’s come together and change the world, period,” Harris said.
Local mentor Michelle Summers says she is more concerned about the future leadership in Alabama.
She believes local politics affects what happens on the nation level.
Summers is helping the next generation understand that as well through an organization known as Destiny Driven. She feels mentorship is important and current leaders must mentor those younger for communities to move forward in a positive direction.
“Push them, motivate them, but also say that you are headed for great things so when that brother moves. Or when that sister moves, there will be somebody else with even more passion and more drive that will step right into it,” Summers said.
President Joe Biden signed 30 executive orders in his first three days in office.
