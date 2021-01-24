Orlando Ball announces campaign for District-3 city council seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday morning in Montgomery, Orlando Ball announced his candidacy for the District-3 city council seat.
Ball says one of his main focuses is building the district’s economy.
He believes that in times like these, many people need someone who they can depend on, and he says he is the man for the job.
“We have a lot of commercial buildings just standing. We have a lot of empty houses just standing. We have a lot of community centers just standing. When I’m in that seat, I’m going to bring all of that back to the district. We have to have a councilman whose gone be innovative. Times have changed now. COVID has changed everything, and we need a city council whose going to be innovative in bring that economic back to the district,” Ball said
Ball added that another goal is to carry on the legacy of late councilman Tracy Larkin.
